In a shock result, Denmark beat Portugal in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinals match at Parken Stadium. The contest could have been even worse for Portugal if goalkeeper Diogo Costa did not save Christian Eriksen's penalty in the first half. Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund struck in the 78th minute to help his side secure a 1-0 win after coming off the bench. The second leg of the UNL quarterfinals between Denmark and Portugal will be played on March 24 at Estadio Jose Alvalade. Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo! Wayne Rooney Chooses Barcelona Forward As Better Striker Over His Manchester United Teammate (Watch Video).

Denmark Beats Portugal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)