After scoring a goal in injury time (90+11 minutes) of the Nashville vs Philadelphia MLS 2025 match, the no. 10 Hany Mukhtar along with the rest of the side paid an emotional, touching tribute to the late Liverpool striker Diogo Jota. Soon, after converting the penalty, Hany Mukhtar rushed to the sidelines, and his Coyotes teammates followed him. The team together did Diogo Jota's iconic celebration. The 28-year-old Diogo Jota died in a tragic car crash on July 3. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool FC To ‘Immortalise’ Jersey Number 20 After 28-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Car Accident.

Nashville SC Players Pay Tribute To Diogo Jota:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report Football (@brfootball)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)