Mexico national football team striker Raul Jimenez paid tribute to late Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota after scoring a goal during the USA vs Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 final match. Raul Jimenez scored a goal in the 27th minute of the final match, equilizing against USMNT. After scoring the goal, he took a Mexico jersey, with Diogo Jota's name on it, and also with the jersey number "20". Raul Jimenez also did the iconic celebration Diogo Jota used to do with his hands. Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 final 2-1. Diogo Jota Dies: Kylian Mbappe Pays Tribute With Touching Celebration After Acrobatic Goal During Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match (Watch Video).

Raul Jimenez Pays Tribute To Diogo Jota:

