Real Madrid CF star striker Kylian Mbappe scored a wonderful goal in 90+4 minutes, after coming in as a substitute, and won hearts with his celebration, paying tribute to Diogo Jota, who lost his life in a tragic car crash. Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning, magnificent goal with acrobatic finish, much like a scissor shot and almost like a bicycle kick, registering the third one for his side during the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final match at the MetLife Stadium. After the goal, the 26-year-old French forward made a touching gesture by forming the number "20" with his hands, the number Diogo Jota wore. Paying tribute, he also folded his hands. ‘You Will Always Be Remembered in Our Hearts…’ Fans Pay Tribute to Liverpool and Portugal Star Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death Due to Car Accident.

Kylian Mbappe Pays Tribute To Diogo Jota With Touching Celebration

QUE GOLAZO!!!! 🎯 MBAPPÉ GOES AIRBORNE! HE'S BACK! Overhead kick. Back of the net. Instant classic. Superstar stuff from Kylian. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/lx646RuR5w — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025

