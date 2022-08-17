Odisha FC thrashed NorthEast United FC 6-0 in their first match at Durand Cup 2022 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Jerry scored a brace and Nandha, Isak, Diego and Tholba netted one apiece to hand the Odisha team a remarkable victory in their opening match of the tournament. After being postponed last year for pandemic, the 131st edition of the tournament is being held this year.

Check OFC vs NEU result:

