Fourth-placed Jamshedpur FC are set to take on seventh-ranked Odisha FC in the next match of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. The Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match will be hosted at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday, March 5. The ISL 2024-25 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, which will provide live telecast viewing options of the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL football match on the Star Sports 3, Sports 18 3 and Asianet (Malayalam commentary) TV channels. Meanwhile, the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024–25: Jamshedpur FC Share Spoils With Kerala Blasters FC After 1–1 Draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Live:

अंतिम पड़ाव का अहम मुकाबला | 🦾🔥 (Jam Ke Khelo, Indian Football, Indian Super League, ISL, Football, Men Of Steel, Jamshedpur, #JFCOFC ) pic.twitter.com/oUHH4F8lVk — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) March 4, 2025

