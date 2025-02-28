In hopes of remaining alive in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs race, Odisha FC will meet Mohammedan SC. The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 28. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, who will provide live telecast viewing options of the Odisha FC and Mohammedan SC ISL football match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Meanwhile, the OFC vs MSC ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, owned by JioStar. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Augment Hopes of Second-Placed Finish With 1–0 Win Against Punjab FC.

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan FC Live

