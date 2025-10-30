Harry Kane scored a fantastic brace as Bayern Munich thrashed FC Koln 4-1 in the ongoing DFB-Pokal 2025-26 second round. After securing a one-sided win, Bayern Munich registered 14 straight wins across all competitions, surpassing AC Milan's historic run of 13 wins in the 1992/93 season. Previously, Bayern started their season by winning the Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup against Stuttgart. They also secured a first-round win in the DFB-Pokal match against Wehen Wiesbaden. Bayern registered three Champions League game wins. Die Roten secured eight victories in the ongoing Bundesliga season. They set the European record with 14 straight wins after defeating FC Koln. Talking about the game, Harry Kane scored a brace, whereas Luis Diaz and Michael Olise also found their names on the scoresheet. For FC Koln, Ragnar Ache was the lone goal scorer. Eintracht Frankfurt (2) 1 – 1 (4) Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal Cup 2025–26: Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel Stars As Niko Kovac’s Side Edge Through in Penalty Shootout Win.

14th Straight Wins for Bayern Munich

Let’s continue making history! ❤️🤍 𝟭𝟰/𝟭𝟰 – 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗔 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥! pic.twitter.com/vLSNnlcnrD — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bayern Munich). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)