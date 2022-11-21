Bukayo Saka scored a brace on his World Cup debut and aided by goals from Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish, England romped to a 6-2 win over Iran in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener on Monday, November 21. The Three Lions were absolutely dominant in all positions and dictacted proceedings, Iran did manage to get back two goals from Mehdi Taremi but that was not enough for them to save themselves from a heavy defeat. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

England vs Iran Match Result:

