Real Madrid secured an easy 4-2 win over Sevilla in their La Liga 2024-25 fixture. Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz scored a goal each for Real Madrid. Federico Valverde once again scored a screamer from outside the box which even forced Carlo Ancelotti to get excited. Ancelotti jumped up from his seat and celebrated after Valverde's goal. It was a brilliant goal from outside the box which helped Real Madrid secure an easy win. Eduardo Camavinga Becomes Third Youngest Real Madrid Player To Complete 100 La Liga Appearances in 21st Century, Achieves Feat Against Sevilla.

Federico Valverde Goal Video

Stop that Valverde. pic.twitter.com/mgwHKW225f— Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) December 22, 2024

