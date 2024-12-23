After the likes of Iker Casillas and Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga has become the third youngest Real Madrid in the 21st century to compete in 100 La Liga games. Camavinga achieved this feat while playing during the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2024-25 encounter. Camavinga has played a major role in the midfield areas for Real Madrid and has won almost every major trophy with the La Liga giants. Real Madrid went on to overtake Barcelona in their 4-2 win over Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu. Jesus Navas Receives Guard of Honour From Real Madrid and Sevilla Players Before La Liga 2024–25 Match Ahead of His Retirement From Professional Football (Watch Videos).

Eduardo Camavinga's Achievement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)