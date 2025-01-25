England Women's U19 will square off against surprise package Nigeria Women's U19 in match 2 of the Super Six stage of the ICC ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The England U19 vs Nigeria U19 match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval and start at 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, however, Super Six stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans will be able to find online viewing options for the England U19 vs Nigeria U19 Women’s match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Pakistan, Nepal Win Fourth Place Play-Off Matches in ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025.

England U19 vs Nigeria U19 Live

The Super Six stage of #U19WorldCup 2025 starts today 🏆 Find out how you can watch the day's action here ➡️ https://t.co/L2wtDy3GZm pic.twitter.com/dup8JtUPdT — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)