After two successive wins, the Poland national football team suffered a sudden defeat against the Finland national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Finland won 2-1, at home, playing at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Jakub Kiwior was the lone goalscorer for the Orly, while Joel Pehjanpalo and Benjamin Kallman scored the goals for hosts Huuhkajat. With this win, Finland are now at the top of Group G in FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, keeping qualification hopes alive. Poland played without their star striker Robert Lewandowski, who made it clear that he won't play for the side till Michał Probierz remains head coach. England 1-3 Senegal, International Friendly 2025: Harry Kane Scores Lone Goal For Thomas Tuchel's Team As Lions of Teranga Become First-Ever African Side To Beat Three Lions.

Finland Edge Past Poland in FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers

KONIEC MECZU Przegrywamy z Finlandią. __ FT #FINPOL 🇫🇮🇵🇱 2:1 pic.twitter.com/aIOfWfmhDx — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)