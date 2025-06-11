England national football team suffered a shocking defeat against the Senegal national football team in an international friendly. The Three Lions, under head coach Thomas Tuchel, met with a 1-3 loss at the City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. Playing with a traditional 4-4-2 formation, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was the lone goal-scorer for England. With that goal, Harry Kane has now scored a total of 73 goals for England. Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra and the substitute Cheikh Sabaly scored the three goals for Senegal. The Lions of Teranga have become the first team from Africa to beat England. The loss would surely raise questions about new coach Thomas Tuchel, who took over in January 2025. Brazil 1-0 Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lone Goal From Vinicius Junior Help Selecao Confirm WC Qualification, Earn First Win Under Carlo Ancelotti.

England Suffer Defeat At Home

