Playing their 17th match of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025, Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas trampled Fortaleza Esporte Clube 0-5, at the Arena Castelao. In the Fortaleza vs Botafogo Brazilian Serie A 2025 match, the hosts suffered an initial blow, getting reduced to 10 men, after Gustavo Mancha was sent off in the 6th minute. Since then, there has been no turning back for Botafogo. Fernando Marcal scored a brace for the side, including the first goal. This was followed by goals from Arthur Cabral, David Ricardo, and Matheus Martins. Bahia 3–3 Fluminense, Brazilian Serie A 2025: German Cano Scores Brace As Six-Goal Thriller Ends in Draw.

Fortaleza vs Botafogo, FT Score

GOLEADA ALVINEGRA NO CASTELÃO! ⭐️🏰 FOGÃO SE IMPÕE FORA DE CASA E FAZ 5 A 0 EM CIMA DO FORTALEZA! MARÇAL, DUAS VEZES, ARTHUR CABRAL, DAVID RICARDO E MATHEUS MARTINS MARCARAM PARA O MAIS TRADICIONAL! 🔥💪🏼 #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/YCqY4t3yiS — Botafogo F.R. (@Botafogo) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)