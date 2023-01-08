Gokulam Kerala FC will be locking horns with Churchill Brothers in an I-League 2022-23 encounter on Sunday, January 8. Churchill Brothers will head into the clash on the back of a massive win against TRAU FC. Gokulam Kerala FC, on the other hand, will be seeking to return to winning ways after loss in their previous game. The match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+. AIFF Unveils Strategic Roadmap 'Vision 2047' With Goal of Making India One of Asia's Top Footballing Nations.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

