Gokulam Kerala FC will face Mumbai Kenkre FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The match will start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode. The defending champions are coming into this game with a 2-0 win over Real Kashmir FC. Meanwhile, Mumbai Kenkre registered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Sreenidi Deccan FC. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Mumbai Kenkre FC will be telecasted live on Eurosport and DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app or website. Super Cup Returns After Four Years; Kerala To Host the Tournament in April.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai Kenkre FC Live Streaming Details

