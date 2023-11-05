Gokulam Kerala FC will face NEROCA in the upcoming match of I-League 2023-24 on Sunday, November 5. The match will commence at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium, Kerala, India. The important I-League 2023-24 match between Gokulam Kerala FC and NEROCA will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide a live telecast of the match. The Fancode app and website can also be used to watch the live streaming of the game. Kerala Blasters FC 2–1 East Bengal FC, ISL 2023–24: Tuskers Produce All-Round Effort To Secure Thrilling Victory Against Red and Gold Brigade.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)