IShowSpeed the viral internet sensation has now met Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr after Al-Nassr's Under-13 match. IShowSpeed was live on YouTube and was waiting for Cristiano Jr outside the stadium to meet him. After Ronaldo's son came out IShowSpeed greeted him and said, "Good Game" and also went on to ask in a humourous way, "How come you are taller than me" as seen in the video. Both IShowSpeed and Cristiano Ronaldo's son shared a positive vibe as they both met. Split Screen Shows Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Contrasting Reactions During Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

IShowSpeed meets Ronaldo Jr after his Al Nassr game pic.twitter.com/O66XC5Q3qg — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)