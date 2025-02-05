Brazil National Football Team ace footballer Neymar celebrated his 33rd birthday on Wednesday, February 5. The star striker was born in Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Neymar is known for his dribbling skills, playmaking, and finishing. The Brazilian star is widely regarded as one of the best players currently. In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Neymar was named to the Dream Team. The star footballer captained the Brazil National Football Team to their Olympic gold medal in men's football in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Neymar has won six Samba Gold awards. Santos FC Shares Neymar’s First Training Session Images as Brazilian Star Returns to His Boyhood Club (See Pics and Videos).

Happy Birthday Neymar

Two Goats Birthday on February 5

Happy Birthday Brazilian Star

Two Legends. One Birthday!

Fan's Birthday Wish for Neymar

Happy Birthday to Second-Best of this Generation

Happy Birthday 'Idol'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)