Brazil National Football Team ace footballer Neymar celebrated his 33rd birthday on Wednesday, February 5. The star striker was born in Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Neymar is known for his dribbling skills, playmaking, and finishing. The Brazilian star is widely regarded as one of the best players currently. In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Neymar was named to the Dream Team. The star footballer captained the Brazil National Football Team to their Olympic gold medal in men's football in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Neymar has won six Samba Gold awards. Santos FC Shares Neymar’s First Training Session Images as Brazilian Star Returns to His Boyhood Club (See Pics and Videos).

Happy Birthday! to the GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 And Neymar jr ❤️ — AK (@AK_ds7) February 4, 2025

Happy birthday Neymar your now 33 honestly hes underrated because everybody calls him overrated — 🐐 GOAT FC 🐐 (@cr748364) February 4, 2025

Two legends. One birthday. Crazy to think that two of the best players to ever play the game were born on the same day. Happy birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar! @Cristiano & @neymarjrhttps://t.co/0JAC4bjTKwpic.twitter.com/LcTLQ0HM8v — Kartik Sehgal (@kartik_vlsi) February 4, 2025

Happy Birthday to 2nd best player of this generation Neymar Jr – Forever Young pic.twitter.com/OmcixemIbi — RJ32  (@ktp_fcb) February 4, 2025

Wish you a great happy birthday Idol ❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/8frLAr5a8f — Anupam Neymar jr (@AnupamP86163204) February 4, 2025

