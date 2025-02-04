Santos FC Shares Neymar’s First Training Session Images as Brazilian Star Returns to His Boyhood Club (See Pics and Videos)

Neymar Jr. made his mark at the Santos FC early in his career and went on to become a superstar in the world of football. Later the star striker won many accolades and trophies with FC Barcelona, PSG, and Al-Hilal club. But injuries hampered his game time and after mutually agreeing to terminate the contract with Al-Hilal, Neymar returned to Santos FC and started training with the team. Santos FC shared glimpses of Neymar’s first training session. Watch the videos and photo below. Ney is looking to get in the Brazil national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Neymar Shares Emotional Post For Al-Hilal Fans After Mutually Agreeing Contract Termination with Saudi Pro League Side (See Post).

Neymar at Santos FC Training Ground

Transcende o futebol. Histórias de Santos Futebol Clube. 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/IgBGD7t0le — Santos FC (@SantosFC) February 3, 2025

Neymar With Santos FC Teammates

Neymar Jr Discussing with Friends at Santos FC

Sim, nação santista. É real! De olho no primeiro treino do Neymar na volta ao CT Rei Pelé! ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/pRr2F3Yq5y — Santos FC (@SantosFC) February 3, 2025

