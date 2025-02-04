Santos FC Shares Neymar’s First Training Session Images as Brazilian Star Returns to His Boyhood Club (See Pics and Videos)

After mutually agreeing to terminate the contract with Al-Hilal, Neymar returned to Santos FC and started training with the team. Santos FC shared glimpses of Neymar’s first training session.

Santos FC Shares Neymar’s First Training Session Images as Brazilian Star Returns to His Boyhood Club (See Pics and Videos)
Neymar Jr at Santos FC (Photo Credit: 'X'/SantosFC)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 04, 2025 10:56 AM IST

Neymar Jr. made his mark at the Santos FC early in his career and went on to become a superstar in the world of football. Later the star striker won many accolades and trophies with FC Barcelona, PSG, and Al-Hilal club. But injuries hampered his game time and after mutually agreeing to terminate the contract with Al-Hilal, Neymar returned to Santos FC and started training with the team. Santos FC shared glimpses of Neymar’s first training session. Watch the videos and photo below. Ney is looking to get in the Brazil national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Neymar Shares Emotional Post For Al-Hilal Fans After Mutually Agreeing Contract Termination with Saudi Pro League Side (See Post).

Neymar at Santos FC Training Ground

Neymar With Santos FC Teammates

Neymar Jr Discussing with Friends at Santos FC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Al-Hilal Brazil National Football Team neymar Neymar Jr. Santos FC
You might also like
Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Marcos Leonardo Scores Brace, Kaio Cesar, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Net One Goal Each As Table-Toppers Stretch Lead
Football

Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Marcos Leonardo Scores Brace, Kaio Cesar, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Net One Goal Each As Table-Toppers Stretch Lead
Santos FC Shares Neymar’s First Training Session Images as Brazilian Star Returns to His Boyhood Club (See Pics and Videos)
Neymar Jr at Santos FC (Photo Credit: 'X'/SantosFC)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 04, 2025 10:56 AM IST

Neymar Jr. made his mark at the Santos FC early in his career and went on to become a superstar in the world of football. Later the star striker won many accolades and trophies with FC Barcelona, PSG, and Al-Hilal club. But injuries hampered his game time and after mutually agreeing to terminate the contract with Al-Hilal, Neymar returned to Santos FC and started training with the team. Santos FC shared glimpses of Neymar’s first training session. Watch the videos and photo below. Ney is looking to get in the Brazil national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Neymar Shares Emotional Post For Al-Hilal Fans After Mutually Agreeing Contract Termination with Saudi Pro League Side (See Post).

Neymar at Santos FC Training Ground

Neymar With Santos FC Teammates

Neymar Jr Discussing with Friends at Santos FC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Al-Hilal Brazil National Football Team neymar Neymar Jr. Santos FC
You might also like
Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Marcos Leonardo Scores Brace, Kaio Cesar, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Net One Goal Each As Table-Toppers Stretch Lead
Football

Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Marcos Leonardo Scores Brace, Kaio Cesar, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Net One Goal Each As Table-Toppers Stretch Lead
How To Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online
Football

How To Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online
Rodrygo Lauds Neymar’s Return to Santos, Says ‘The Prince is Back’ (See Post)
Football

Rodrygo Lauds Neymar’s Return to Santos, Says ‘The Prince is Back’ (See Post)
Neymar Shares Emotional Post For Al-Hilal Fans After Mutually Agreeing Contract Termination with Saudi Pro League Side (See Post)
Football

Neymar Shares Emotional Post For Al-Hilal Fans After Mutually Agreeing Contract Termination with Saudi Pro League Side (See Post)
How To Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online
Football

How To Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online
Rodrygo Lauds Neymar’s Return to Santos, Says ‘The Prince is Back’ (See Post)
Football

Rodrygo Lauds Neymar’s Return to Santos, Says ‘The Prince is Back’ (See Post)
Neymar Shares Emotional Post For Al-Hilal Fans After Mutually Agreeing Contract Termination with Saudi Pro League Side (See Post)
Football

Neymar Shares Emotional Post For Al-Hilal Fans After Mutually Agreeing Contract Termination with Saudi Pro League Side (See Post)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Chelsea vs West Ham
50K+ searches
Delhi elections
10K+ searches
USAID
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Chelsea vs West Ham
50K+ searches
Delhi elections
10K+ searches
USAID
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel