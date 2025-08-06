Former Netherlands national football team, Manchester United, and Arsenal FC legend Robin van Persie, born on August 6, 1983, turns 42 years old today, in 2025. Robin van Persie, a celebrated forward in his era, played in 278 matches for the Gunners, scoring 132 goals and providing 55 assists. For Manchester United, Robin has played in 105 matches, netting 58 goals and assisting 16. He has been a maestro in international football too, scoring 50 goals in 102 caps. Robin van Persie is the joint highest goalscorer for the Netherlands, with Memphis Depay, who holds the exact record for now. The Dutch CF is currently the head coach of Feyenoord, a club he has played for in 122 games. Arsenal Announce Signing of Viktor Gyokeres; Former Sporting Striker Joins Premier League Club, Puts Pen to Paper in €63M Deal.

'Key Figure in United’s 2012/13 Title'

Happy 42nd Birthday to Robin van Persie! 🇳🇱 105 Appearances 58 Goals 21 Assists 1 Premier League Title Dutch maestro and key figure in United’s 2012/13 title . pic.twitter.com/NxU7Dggp2A — BABAIRUS GEOFFREY (@babairus) August 6, 2025

'Happy 42nd'

Happy 42nd Birthday to Robin van Persie! 🇳🇱🎁🎂❤️ 🔴 105 Appearances ⚽️ 58 Goals 🎯 21 Assists 🏆 1 Premier League Title We never forget our legends A true Dutch maestro and key figure in United’s 2012/13 title triumph! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sgN9ho9N2b — MARNEZ (@UtdMarnez) August 6, 2025

All-Time Great Stats

🎈 Happy birthday to Robin van Persie, who turns 42 today: 🏟 Games: 596 ⚽️ Goals: 274 🎯 Assists: 98 🇳🇱 Caps: 102 🏆 Charity Shield: 2 🏆 Premier League: 1 🏆 FA Cup: 1 🏆 KNVB Cup: 1 🏆 UEFA Cup: 1 🥇 PL Golden Boot: 2 ✅ Dutch all-time top-scorer ✈️ THAT World Cup header… — X | UnitedFootball (@X_footballC) August 6, 2025

'True Dutch Maestro'

🎉 Happy 42nd Birthday to Robin van Persie! 🇳🇱 🔴 105 Appearances ⚽️ 58 Goals 🎯 21 Assists 🏆 1 Premier League Title A true Dutch maestro and key figure in United’s 2012/13 title triumph! 👏 pic.twitter.com/knPF3scnRL — SimplyUtd (@SimplyUtd) August 6, 2025

'That Little Boy Was Screaming For UNITED'

"Manchester United breathe football. When I have to make hard decisions, I always listen to little boy inside me and what he wants. That little boy was screaming for UNITED." - Robin van Persie 🔴🇳🇱 #Sportcoin #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9Y6DXOgHZJ — United Xtra (@ManUnitedXtra_) August 6, 2025

OTD

On this day 1983 Robin Van Persie was born pic.twitter.com/x890x8dwCN — Mr. Arsenal (@AzengaMoses) August 6, 2025

