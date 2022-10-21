Paris Saint Germain will face AC Ajaccio in an away match in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Saturday, October 22. The match would be played at Stade Francois Coty stadium in Ajaccio and is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 1/1HD, and the live stream will be provided to the fans in India by Voot Select app.

AC Ajaccio vs PSG

