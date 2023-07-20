AC Milan is set to travel to Los Angeles for the pre-season for the 2023-24 season. Ahead of the big matches against Barcelona and Real Madrid, they will take on the challenge of Serie C side Lumezzane at Milanello, Milan. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of the game will not be available on TV. The game will be streamed by Sky Sport and DAZN in Italy, while fans from abroad most likely will be able to watch on AC Milan’s YouYube Channel with a membership requirement. Although it is likely to be also streamed by AC Milan's official app for free.

AC Milan vs Lumezzane Live Streaming and Telecast Details

El primer XI de la temporada está confirmado. Se estrena el 4-3-3 en el amistoso vs Lumezzane: Sportiello; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Pobega; Messias, Colombo, Pulisic. Florenzi de LI, el semidios Krunic de pivote o regista, y Pulisic de extremo. pic.twitter.com/F1cCnPvb1h — World AC Milan 🙆🆘 (@WorldACMilan) July 20, 2023

