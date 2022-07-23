AC Milan are set to compete against Zalaegerszegi TE in a pre-season friendly match on Saturday, July 23. The match would be played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszegi and is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India. Live streaming of this fixture would not be available either. Fans can follow live updates of the match on AC Milan's social media handles.

