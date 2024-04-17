Al-Hilal team is dominating Asian football and is unbeaten so far in the domestic league. They will face the Al-Ain side in a two-legged semifinal fixture. Al-Hilal advanced to the semifinals defeating Al-Ittihad 4-0 in the quarterfinals while Al-Ain defeated Al-Nassr in previous stages. Al-Ain vs Al-Hilal match is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Al-Ain vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 2023-24 on Sports18 channels. Al-Ain vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 2023-24 match is also available on the FanCode App and Websites. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023–24

