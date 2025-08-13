The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season has been announced and it features some mouth-watering contests to start with. The Damac vs Al-Hazem match will kickstart the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season on August 28 and later on the same day, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli will be in action against Al-Kholood and Neom, respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will start their campaign against Al-Taawoun on August 29, while defending champions Al-Ittihad will be in action on the opening weekend, against Al-Okhdood, on August 30. Al-Hilal will take on Al-Riyadh in their first match of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season on August 29. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick Video Highlights: Watch Star Portuguese Footballer Score Three Goals During Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendly 2025.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Schedule

🗓️THIS IS IT🗓️ The #RoshnSaudiLeague 2025/26 calendar IS IN 💥 pic.twitter.com/9quytuAjHQ — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) August 12, 2025

Check Fixtures of Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchweek 1

The opening #RoshnSaudiLeague weekend 👇 How do you feel about your team's opening game? 👀 pic.twitter.com/I5Tfrg5Bgp — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) August 12, 2025

