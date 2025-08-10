With the transfer season in full flow, the 26-year-old Darwin Nunez has signed up with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for three years after spending as many years with Premier League side Liverpool. The Uruguay national football team player's move from Liverpool to Al-Hilal is reportedly worth Euros 53 million. Nunez scored 40 goals in 140 appearances for Liverpool, which include eight during their PL 2024-25 winning campaign. Nunez has joined Al-Hilal in their pre-season training camp in Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick Video Highlights: Watch Star Portuguese Footballer Score Three Goals During Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendly 2025.

Darwin Nunez Signs With Al-Hilal

Welcome to the squad, Darwin 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hZmRkLSuYH — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 9, 2025

