After going past the challenge of Manchester City in the Round of 16, Al-Hilal will take on Fluminense in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Fluminense are also coming from a big win against Inter Milan and won't back down. The Fluminense vs Al-Hilal match will be played at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida and start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), on Saturday, July 05. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Fluminense vs Al-Hilal live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Fluminense vs Al-Hilal live streaming on the DAZN app and website. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juventus Head Coach Igor Tudor Complains of Tough Florida Weather Conditions During Loss to Real Madrid.

Fluminense vs Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

Don't sleep on Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo ❌ Two goals against @ManCity ⚽️⚽️ Three goals at the @FIFACWC 3⃣ The 22-year-old Brazilian striker is letting the world know 🔥 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC… pic.twitter.com/GiFzw0n4YN — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)