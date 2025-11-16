England take on Albania in a Group K clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Sunday, November 16. The Albania vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Arena Kombetare in Albania and it will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers and fans can watch the Albania vs England live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. There's also an online viewing option as fans can watch the Albania vs England live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Off As Ireland Stun Portugal, France Seal Spot.

