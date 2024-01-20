Arsenal are set to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 20. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it starts at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League in India and the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels. Fans can also watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Backs Saudi Pro League, Calls It More Competitive Than Ligue 1 at Globe Soccer Awards 2023 Ceremony.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Setting up your Saturday 😎 pic.twitter.com/A6RKd838kk — Premier League (@premierleague) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)