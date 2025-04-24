Second-placed giants Arsenal will lock horns with Crystal Palace in their next match of the Premier League 2024-25 match on April 24. The much-awaited Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EPL 2024-25 clash will be hosted at Arsenal's home, the Emirates Stadium in London. The clash between the two sides will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EPL 2024-25 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester United, Manchester City Share Spoils As Manchester Derby Ends in Stalemate.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EPL 2024-25:

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Crystal Palace 🕗 8pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟️ Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/WfUL7RrY0W — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2025

