Mumbai, April 7: The Manchester derby ended in a 0-0 draw, with both City and United failing to find the back of the net in a match that was low on excitement. Despite the high stakes, the game lacked clear-cut chances and was a far cry from the thrilling encounters these two teams are known for. The match started with some early intensity. United’s Alejandro Garnacho broke free in the first minute, but City’s Ruben Dias fouled him just outside the box, earning a yellow card. Bruno Fernandes took the resulting free-kick, but City’s defensive wall did its job and blocked the attempt. Kevin De Bruyne Announces He Is Leaving Manchester City at the End of 2024–25 Season In Emotional Note, Writes ‘Every Story Comes to an End…’ (See Post).

After that early burst of action, the game settled into a more subdued rhythm. Neither side was able to create much in the way of clear chances. City’s Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan both fired shots wide of the target, while Kevin De Bruyne’s low drive was saved by United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana. City’s Omar Marmoush had a shot blocked, and United struggled to break down City’s defense.

The second half played out in a similar fashion, with neither team able to seize control of the game. City had a promising chance early on when Marmoush laid the ball off for Foden, but the England international’s effort was under pressure and lacked the necessary power to trouble Onana. Guardiola made changes to inject energy into the game, bringing on Jeremy Doku for Foden, but the match remained flat. Premier League 2024–25 Results: Fulham Beat Liverpool As Tottenham Hotspur Sentence Southampton to Earliest Relegation in League History.

Marmoush had two opportunities to put City ahead, testing Onana with a dipping free-kick and a powerful half-volley, but both efforts were saved. At the other end, United’s Manuel Ugarte fired a long-range shot just wide of Ederson’s left post.

With time ticking down, United substitute Joshua Zirkzee came close to stealing a win, but Ederson produced a fine save to deny him. Despite the efforts from both teams, the game ended without a goal, a disappointing conclusion to an eagerly anticipated derby.

