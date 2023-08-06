2022-23 Premier League and UEFA Champions Leagues Winners, Manchester City will face Arsenal in the first competitive game of the next season – FA Community Shield. The match will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London on August 6, 2023, Sunday and will begin at 8.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be live broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India and the live streaming of the same match is available on Sony LIV.

FA Community Shield 2023 Live Streaming

Football season resumes🫶🏼 It's @Arsenal vs @ManCity for the FA #CommunityShield 🔥 #FootballExtraaa is back and we are joined by @IanCheeseman from Wembley while @menacesingh alongside @66Siggy and @robin_singh_23 from studio. Stay Tuned from 7:30 pm on Sony Sports Ten 2 pic.twitter.com/HzsTtJyR3V — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)