Arsenal will face Manchester City in a high-voltage encounter this evening at the Premier League 2024-25 season. Both teams need a victory to remain alive in the title race. The Arsenal vs Manchester United match will be hosted at the Emirates Stadium, and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The broadcast partner of Premier League 2024-25 in India is Star Sports and fans can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal Win While Bournemouth Stuns Nottingham Forest 5-0.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)