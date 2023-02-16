Arsenal will host Manchester City in their next match at the English Premier League 2022-23. The game will start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal are coming into this match with a 1-1 draw with Brentford. Meanwhile, Manchester City defeated Aston Villa in their previous encounter. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League in India and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live on Star Sports Network

The stage is set, and the players are ready! 💪 It's Arsenal vs Man City in a match that's sure to bring the heat! What color are you donning? Tune-in at 1 AM, 16th Feb, only on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/JHZK45vFsU — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 15, 2023

