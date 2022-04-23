Arsenal will aim at continuing their winning form in Premier League when they host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 23. The match will start at 5:00 pm. The fixture will be telecasted on Star Sports and fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch live streaming of the game.

See Details:

The #PL Top-4️⃣ race is getting 𝐑𝐄𝐃 hot, quite literally! 😅#Arsenal or #MUFC - who will edge closer to sealing their spot after #ARSMUN? pic.twitter.com/FF8NWi6lYe — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)