Arsenal will be preparing themselves with a clash with PL rivals Manchester United in a pre-season match on Sunday, July 23 early morning. The game will begin at 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA. Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the match on their TV sets in India. Since there are no official broadcast partners, fans in India would not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets. Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, fans can enjoy live streaming of this contest. Fans can stream the game online on MUTV and Arsenal.com with the match passes.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Our next pre-season test awaits 👊 pic.twitter.com/q2p0zS68Gn — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 21, 2023

