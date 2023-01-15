Arsenal will want to extend their lead at the top of the table against Tottenham Hotspur in the latest round of fixtures of the Premier League 2022-23. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London on Sunday, January 15. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to watch the match live. Fans can watch the live streaming of the North London Derby match by tuning into the Disney+Hotstar app or website. Mykhailo Mudryk Transfer News: Chelsea Hijack Deal, Reach €100M Agreement To Sign Ukrainian Winger From Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspurs Live Streaming and Telecast Details

