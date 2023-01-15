Chelsea have hijacked Arsenal's deal and reached an agreement to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. The highly-rated winger was linked to Arsenal so far, but now, their London rivals have gone ahead and reached a €100m agreement with the player's pre-contracts already having been signed. Noted football journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the forward will be present at Stamford Bridge to attend Chelsea's Premier League game against Crystal Palace. Manchester United 2–1 Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Stage Comeback To Win Derby at Old Trafford (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea:

Mykhaylo Mudryk is in London tonight and he will be at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon to follow Chelsea vs Crystal Palace game, after his medical tests. 🚨🔵 #CFC Pre-contracts have been signed, the official contract will be completed on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uffa1p6Z5m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023

