As a result of their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Arsenal are looking to challenge for the Premier League title this season. Gunners are preparing to play against West Ham United in the 2023-24 Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Friday, December 29. The game is set to begin at 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, with live coverage on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV Channels. Fans can also watch the game live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Pep Guardiola Gives Update on Injured Erling Haaland, Says ‘He Will Hopefully Return in January’.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 West Ham United ⏰ 8.15pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/eTNuxwaPmZ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 28, 2023

