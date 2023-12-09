Arsenal will square off against Aston Villa in the Premier League 2023-24. The red-hot Gunners would aim to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League 2023-24 points table with a win this match. The contest will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham, England and it starts at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Arsenal To Face Liverpool as FA Cup Round Three Fixtures Announced.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🟡 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔵 🆚 Aston Villa 🕠 5.30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Villa Park pic.twitter.com/UXfHjvqr4j — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 9, 2023

