Athletic Club have won the Copa Del Rey title 21 times in its history and are the second-most successful side in the history of the competition behind Barcelona. On the other hand, Mallorca have lifted the trophy once - beating Recreativo de Huelva in the 2003 final. The side made it to the finals after 2 decades and will be looking for a win to cap off an excellent cup run. The exciting match will start on 01:30 am on April 7 Indian Standard Time (IST). Although fans can’t watch live telecast of the Copa Del Rey final match between Athletic Club and Mallorca, FanCode will provide live streaming for the Athletic Club vs Mallorca match.Copa Del Rey 2023–24: RCD Mallorca Beats Real Sociedad on Penalties To Return to Spanish Cup Final Two Decades Later

Athletic Club vs Mallorca Live

