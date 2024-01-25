Athletic Club is up and ready to take on Barcelona in a quarterfinal showdown in Copa del Rey 2023-24 on Thursday, January 25. Athletic Club vs Barcelona will be played at San Mames in Spain and it will start at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there would be no live telecast available on the match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans will be able to watch the Athletic Club vs Barcelona live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Loses 1–0 to FC Dallas in a Club-Friendly Football Match.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)