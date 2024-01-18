Real Madrid take on city rivals Atletico Madrid in a round of 16 showdown in Copa del Rey 2023-24 on Friday, January 19. The Madrid derby will be played at Wanda Metropolitano and it will start at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there would be no live telecast available on the match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans will be able to watch the Madrid derby live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. Copa del Rey 2023–24: Athletic Club Bilbao, Sevilla FC and Mallorca Advance to Spanish Cup Quarterfinals.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)