Defending Champions Real Madrid bow out of the Copa del Rey 2023-24 following a 2-4 defeat to Atletico Madrid, days after the Los Blancos beat them in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal. The match was evenly poised initially with both teams committing ugly errors and conceding goals. Samuel Lino gave Atletico the lead, which was negated by an error from Jan Oblak leading to Real Madrid's opener. Atletico secured the lead again through Alvaro Morata but Joselu equalised in the dying minutes taking the game to extra time. Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored in extra time to take Atletico over the finishing line this time. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 Winners List: From Lionel Messi to Pep Guardiola Check Names of All Winners.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023-24 Result

❤️🤍 The derby is Red & White! Next stop: Copa del Rey quarterfinals 😎 pic.twitter.com/u2mJmZD1Ga — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 18, 2024

