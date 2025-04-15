Spanish giants Atletico de Madrid are set to host bottom-placed Real Valladolid CF in La Liga 2024-25 on April 15 from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at Metropolitano Stadium. Unfortunately, fans in India will not have a live viewing option for the Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can find online viewing options of the La Liga 2024-25 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2024-25 match live streaming on the GXR World app and website for free. Deportivo Alaves 0–1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe Sent Off but Los Blancos Hold On for Crucial Win Over El Glorioso (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga 2024-25:

Finally back at home ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/v7uPM2WY9z — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 14, 2025

