In a winner takes all contest, Australia face Denmark. The winner of this fixture will head to Round of 16 stage. The AUS vs DEN has have a kickoff time of 08:30 pm IST. Sports 18 will provide the live telecast of Australia vs Denmark in English commentary while Sports 18 Khel and MTV will provide telecast in Hindi commentary. For free live streaming online of AUS vs DEN football match in multiple commentary options fans can access JioCinema app or website.

Australia vs Denmark Live Streaming and Telecast

