Australia and England lock horns in what promises to be a cracker of a contest in the second semifinal of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The winner of this game will take on Spain in the final. The high-octane match will get underway at Stadium Australia and it will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports, the official broadcast partner of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India will provide live telecast of this match on TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming online of this match, on the FanCode app and website. Spain Enter FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final, Beat Sweden 2-1 to Qualify For Summit Clash For the First Time-Ever.

Australia vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Telecast

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - SEMI FINAL⚡️ ⚽️ Australia vs England 🗓️ Today ⏰ 3:30 PM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/POE6Pevlcc — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 16, 2023

