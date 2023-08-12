Australia will lock horns with France in the Quarterfinal clash of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12 at the Suncorp Stadium in Milton. The match is slated to get underway at 12:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Both teams have been phenomenal in the marquee tournament so far and are yet to be conquered. Hence, an exciting contest could be on the cards. DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global event in India and thus, fans can watch the live telecast of the high-voltage clash on the DD Sports channel. Moroever, the Indian audience can enjoy the live streaming of the match online on the FanCode app or website. Sports News | FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain, Sweden Set Up Semifinal Clash After Wins over Netherlands, Japan.

Australia vs France Live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Quarter Finals ⚽ Australia vs France ⏰ 12:30 PM ⚽ England vs Colombia ⏰ 4 PM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/3FjdENazfV — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 12, 2023

